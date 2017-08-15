Dundalk man scores in the FA Cup

Dundalk-native Colin Larkin got his name on the scoresheet in the FA Cup's extra-preliminary round recently.

The former Irish Youth International scored for Sunderland RCA against Garforth Town as the men from the north-east of England secured their place in the preliminary round of the world's oldest competition.

His goal, a 39th minute header, drew the Wearsiders level before they proceeded to run out 3-1 winners in what was their first FA Cup win in six-years.

Larkin has been with the Northern Premier League club, who play in the seventh tier of English football, as a player/coach since 2015.

Prior to this, the 35-year-old enjoyed a lengthy career in the lower echelons of the Football League.

Wolverhamption Wanderers, Chesterfield, Northampton Town and Lincoln City are among the striker's former clubs, though his most successful spell came at Mansfield Town where he averaged a goal every four games.