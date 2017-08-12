Galway Cup
Dundalk U13s win Galway Plate
The Lilywhites defeat Kerry Schoolboys on penalties
Dundalk U13s
Dundalk U13s claimed the Galway Shield this afternoon.
John Sharkey's side prevailed 4-2 on penalties after their game with Kerry Schoolboys ended 2-2.
It is the second successive game that the boys from Dundalk have won courtesy of spot-kicks, following yesterday's victory over Donegal.
