Dundalk U13s win Galway Plate

Dundalk U13s claimed the Galway Shield this afternoon.

John Sharkey's side prevailed 4-2 on penalties after their game with Kerry Schoolboys ended 2-2.

It is the second successive game that the boys from Dundalk have won courtesy of spot-kicks, following yesterday's victory over Donegal.

For full coverage of Dundalk's participation in the Galway Cup, see Tuesday's Dundalk Democrat