EA Sports Cup
Dundalk to meet Hoops in repeat of 2014 League Cup decider
Shamrock Rovers down Cork City in tonight's second semi-final
Dundalk players celebrating their EA Sports Cup success in 2014 (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Dundalk will meet Shamrock Rovers in the 2017 EA Sports Cup final.
This following the Hoops' last gasp 1-0 victory over league leaders Cork City at Tallaght Stadium tonight, with Jamie Doona grabbing the winner in the last minute of extra-time.
Dundalk ensured their progress to the decider earlier in the day with a 3-0 win away to Galway United.
The sides' last meeting in the competition was the 2014 final, played at Oriel Park. A game which Dundalk won 3-1 with Dane Massey scoring twice. Recently departed Lilywhite Ciarán Kilduff scored Rovers' goal that day.
Saturday September 16th is the final date with the kick-off time and venue to
be confirmed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on