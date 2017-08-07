Dundalk to meet Hoops in repeat of 2014 League Cup decider

Dundalk will meet Shamrock Rovers in the 2017 EA Sports Cup final.

This following the Hoops' last gasp 1-0 victory over league leaders Cork City at Tallaght Stadium tonight, with Jamie Doona grabbing the winner in the last minute of extra-time.

Dundalk ensured their progress to the decider earlier in the day with a 3-0 win away to Galway United.

The sides' last meeting in the competition was the 2014 final, played at Oriel Park. A game which Dundalk won 3-1 with Dane Massey scoring twice. Recently departed Lilywhite Ciarán Kilduff scored Rovers' goal that day.

Saturday September 16th is the final date with the kick-off time and venue to

be confirmed.