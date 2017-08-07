Dundalk reach League Cup final

EA Sports Cup semi-final

Galway United 0-3 Dundalk FC

Dundalk took their place in the EA Sports Cup final for the second time in four seasons with a 3-0 victory over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park this afternoon.

Jamie McGrath put Stephen Kenny's men ahead after 10 minutes. Michael Duffy added to his assist from Friday's win over Limerick by supplying McGrath with the opportunity to put the Lilywhites ahead, and the former St. Pat's man obliged.

The visitors dominated much of the half, though there were to be no more goals as Dundalk took a one-goal lead to the break.

Robbie Benson extended their lead in the second-half from the penalty spot, after referee Ray Matthews awarded John Mountney a spot-kick, before Kevin Devaney deflected the ball into his own net after 77 minutes to round off the scoring.

Galway United: Charlie Burns; Colm Horgan, Stephen Folan, Paul Sinnott, Marc Ludden; Rory Hale (Eoin McCormack 68), David Cawley; Gary Shanahan, Gavan Holohan, Kevin Devaney (Ronan Manning 89); Padraic Cunningham (Alex Byrne 69)

Subs not used: Conor Winn (gk), Conor Melody, Aaron Conway, Declan Sharkey.

Booked: Byrne (90)

Dundalk: Gabriel Sava; Seán Gannon, Seán Hoare, Niclas Vemmelund, Shane Grimes; Robbie Benson (Conor Clifford 81), Stephen O’Donnell; John Mountney, Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy; Thomas Stewart (David McMillan 71)

Subs not used: Gary Rogers (gk), Brian Gartland, Chris Shields, Steven Kinsella

Booked: Clifford (85)

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath)

Attendance: 1,017