Louth's Gerard Smyth performs well at the Póc Fada

Galway man Tadhg Haran was a first-time winner of the Póc Fada on Annerverna on Saturday afternoon.

The Tribesman put in a wonderful performance over the final part of the course to haul in Laois’ Eoin Reilly at the top of the leaderboard to finish with a tally of 51 pócs 18 metres, one póc clear of Reilly.

There was some controversy as Reilly, who led from Carn an Mhadaigh (the second turn), was overtaken by Haran who finished two pócs better off in the fourth and final stage of the course to take the title.

Limerick’s John Chawke finished in third place having led at the first turn, while Louth’s Gerard Smyth finished eighth, with a score of 55 póc 30 metres, in what was the Pearse Óg man’s competition-best.

Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy finished in fourth place (54 pócs 68 metres) with nine-times winner Brendan Cummins finishing two places worse off (54 pócs 17 metres).

The camogie title was also claimed by a Galway-native, with Susan Earner (26 pócs 10 metres) taking the title ahead of Clarke’s Áine O’Loughlin (27 pócs 31 metres) in second and Aoife Murray (27 pócs 19 metres) of Cork in third.

Offaly’s Cathal Kiely claimed the boys’ U16 title by three pócs while the U16 camogie spoils were claimed by Cork’s Molly Lynch, who finished 57 metres ahead of Galway competitor Maeve Muldoon. Both finished on 31 pócs with Lynch hitting 67 metres across the finishing line in comparison to Muldoon’s 10.

Results

Hurling Póc Fada

Winner – Tadhg Haran (Galway) 51 pócs 18 metres

Runner-up – Eoin Reilly (Laois) 52 pócs 52 metres

Third – John Chawke (Limerick) 52 pócs 50 metres

Fourth – Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) 54 pócs 68 metres

Fifth – James McInerney (Clare) 54 pócs 60 metres

Sixth – Brendan Cummins (Tipperary) 54 pócs 17 metres

Seventh – Donal McKernan (Antrim) 55 pócs 75 metres

Eighth – Gerard Smyth (Louth) 55 pócs 30 metres

Ninth – Mark Fahy (Galway) 55 pócs 14 metres

10th – Fintan O’Brien (Dublin) 60 pócs 25 metres

11th – Bryan O’Loughlin (Clare) 61 pócs 45 metres

Camogie Póc Fada

Winner – Susan Earner (Galway) 26 pócs 10 metres

Runner-up – Áine O’Loughlin (Clare) 27 pócs 31 metres

Third – Aoife Murray (Cork) 27 pócs 19 metres

Fourth – Mag D’Arcy (Wexford) 28 pócs 16 metres

Fifth – Orlagh O’Hare (Antrim) 29 pócs 35 metres

Sixth – Elaine Gallery (Dublin) 31 pócs 27 metres

U16 Hurling Póc Fada

Winner – Cathal Kiely (Offaly) 22 pócs 46 metres

Runner-up – Ryan Renehan (Tipperary) 25 pócs 16 metres

Third – Adam Donnelly (Roscommon) 27 pócs 11 metres

Fourth – Ciarán Watson (Down) 28 pócs 1 metre

U16 Camogie Póc Fada

Winner – Molly Lynch (Cork) 31 pócs 67 metres

Runner-up – Maeve Muldoon (Galway) 31 pócs 10 metres

Third – Róisín McCormick (Antrim) 32 pócs 49 metres

Fourth – Abbye Donnelly (Meath) 33 pócs 55 metres