Póc Fada
Louth's Gerard Smyth performs well at the Póc Fada
The Hurling title was claimed by Galway's Tadhg Haran
Pearse Óg pair, Gerard Smyth (left) and Shane Callan. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Galway man Tadhg Haran was a first-time winner of the Póc Fada on Annerverna on Saturday afternoon.
The Tribesman put in a wonderful performance over the final part of the course to haul in Laois’ Eoin Reilly at the top of the leaderboard to finish with a tally of 51 pócs 18 metres, one póc clear of Reilly.
There was some controversy as Reilly, who led from Carn an Mhadaigh (the second turn), was overtaken by Haran who finished two pócs better off in the fourth and final stage of the course to take the title.
Limerick’s John Chawke finished in third place having led at the first turn, while Louth’s Gerard Smyth finished eighth, with a score of 55 póc 30 metres, in what was the Pearse Óg man’s competition-best.
Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy finished in fourth place (54 pócs 68 metres) with nine-times winner Brendan Cummins finishing two places worse off (54 pócs 17 metres).
The camogie title was also claimed by a Galway-native, with Susan Earner (26 pócs 10 metres) taking the title ahead of Clarke’s Áine O’Loughlin (27 pócs 31 metres) in second and Aoife Murray (27 pócs 19 metres) of Cork in third.
Offaly’s Cathal Kiely claimed the boys’ U16 title by three pócs while the U16 camogie spoils were claimed by Cork’s Molly Lynch, who finished 57 metres ahead of Galway competitor Maeve Muldoon. Both finished on 31 pócs with Lynch hitting 67 metres across the finishing line in comparison to Muldoon’s 10.
Results
Hurling Póc Fada
Winner – Tadhg Haran (Galway) 51 pócs 18 metres
Runner-up – Eoin Reilly (Laois) 52 pócs 52 metres
Third – John Chawke (Limerick) 52 pócs 50 metres
Fourth – Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) 54 pócs 68 metres
Fifth – James McInerney (Clare) 54 pócs 60 metres
Sixth – Brendan Cummins (Tipperary) 54 pócs 17 metres
Seventh – Donal McKernan (Antrim) 55 pócs 75 metres
Eighth – Gerard Smyth (Louth) 55 pócs 30 metres
Ninth – Mark Fahy (Galway) 55 pócs 14 metres
10th – Fintan O’Brien (Dublin) 60 pócs 25 metres
11th – Bryan O’Loughlin (Clare) 61 pócs 45 metres
Camogie Póc Fada
Winner – Susan Earner (Galway) 26 pócs 10 metres
Runner-up – Áine O’Loughlin (Clare) 27 pócs 31 metres
Third – Aoife Murray (Cork) 27 pócs 19 metres
Fourth – Mag D’Arcy (Wexford) 28 pócs 16 metres
Fifth – Orlagh O’Hare (Antrim) 29 pócs 35 metres
Sixth – Elaine Gallery (Dublin) 31 pócs 27 metres
U16 Hurling Póc Fada
Winner – Cathal Kiely (Offaly) 22 pócs 46 metres
Runner-up – Ryan Renehan (Tipperary) 25 pócs 16 metres
Third – Adam Donnelly (Roscommon) 27 pócs 11 metres
Fourth – Ciarán Watson (Down) 28 pócs 1 metre
U16 Camogie Póc Fada
Winner – Molly Lynch (Cork) 31 pócs 67 metres
Runner-up – Maeve Muldoon (Galway) 31 pócs 10 metres
Third – Róisín McCormick (Antrim) 32 pócs 49 metres
Fourth – Abbye Donnelly (Meath) 33 pócs 55 metres
