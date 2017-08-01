Dundalk swimmer wins six All-Ireland medals

Dundalk swimmer Jordan Byrne took six medals away from the recent All-Ireland championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin.

Byrne, a Colaiste Rís student who swims with the Aerlingus club in north-Dublin, competed in the U16/U17 category and collected two silvers and four bronze medals in the freestyle and backstroke events, achieving personal best times in each of his races too.

In August, the young swimmer will travel to Britain to take on the best they can boast. Though, with his commitment and talent levels being so high, this is nothing to fear.

Jordan is up at 4:50am most mornings to catch the train to Dublin in order to attend training before returning to Dublin after his academic day is complete. In all, he trains roughly 7/8 times per week.