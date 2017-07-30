Kilduff departs Dundalk

Ciarán Kilduff has departed Dundalk FC, the club have confirmed.

The striker is set for a move to the NASL side Jacksonville Armada, who are based in Florida.

28-year-old Kilduff leaves himself a legacy at Oriel Park, having moved from St. Patrick's Athletic midway through 2015 season. His goal tally of 31 in 82 appearances includes crucial European strikes against Maccabi Tel-Aviv and AZ Alkmaar.