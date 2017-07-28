Football
Former Dundalk loanee moves to Hull
It will be his 14th career loan spell
Michael Hector playing for Dundalk (Pic: dundalkfc.com)
Former Dundalk loanee Michael Hector has signed for Hull City on-loan.
The Jamaican international joins the Tigers from parent club Chelsea in what is the 14th loan spell of his career.
Hector spent last season in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.
The 25-year-old became a fan favourite during his short spell with Dundalk in 2011 when Ian Foster was manager.
