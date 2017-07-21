Dundalk draw Derry in the FAI Cup

Dundalk will host Derry City in the first round of the 2017 Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

The draw, a replay of last year's semi-final which went to a replay, is one of a number of all Premier Division ties, including Bray Wanderers vs Cork City and Finn Harps vs Bohemians.

All first round ties are to be played on the weekend of August 13th. Times and specific dates are to be confirmed in the coming days.