Benson: 'It's a tie that got away from us'

Having played all 210 minutes of the tie with Rosenborg, Robbie Benson is well-placed to give an assessment on why Dundalk bowed out of the Champions League to the Norwegians last night.

“The two goals before half-time in both legs are probably our ultimate demise,” he told the Dundalk Democrat.

“We’re all disappointed. It’s hard to take especially when you come so close with extra-time. To lose then, it’s not nice having put in so much.

“The keeper has done unbelievable and kept them in the tie early in the game. At that point, if we scored a second goal, it’s would have been tough for them to comeback.

“It’s (David McMillan’s chance) probably the main turning point in the game, asides from that Ciaran (Kilduff) who had a chance in extra-time and had that went a yard lower; it’s us who are celebrating.

“Rosenborg were much better tonight. The first 25 minutes aside, they were probably the better team on the night and for all our good play last week, we didn’t come over here with a lead and that’s come back to bite us.

“They’re a good side, but nobody in the dressing room was saying well done or it’s a great effort. We knew we could go tight with them and we did.

“The main disappointment is that it’s a tie that got away from us,” added Benson.

With extra-time goes the potential for the game to be decided on spot-kicks; an event that Benson would have relished.

“When the final whistle goes and you know you’re going to extra-time, you know penalties are a possibility.

“I would have relished taking a penalty tonight but when they score, obviously that’s put to bed and you have to concentrate on getting back in the game.

“We had a lot of tired bodies there towards the end. They’re league is probably a little bit stronger than ours which means they’re tested over 90 minutes more regularly.

“When you don’t have as much of the ball, you’re going to tire quicker than the opposition and that was the case tonight.

“We’re in the semi-final of the EA Sports (Cup). The FAI Cup is still to come and I know we’re a long way back but the league is still there. We need to consolidate second place and hopefully get Cork back in towards us. We can’t think the season is over just because of last night’s result.”