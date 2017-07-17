Dundalk lose Gothia Cup opener

Gothia Cup Group 25

Dundalk Schoolboys League 1-2 Specifique FA Tunisia

The Dundalk Schoolboys League lost their Gothia Cup opener to Specifique FA Tunisia in Kviberg, Sweden this morning.

The winning goal came in the dying embers of the game as the Tunisians converted a spot-kick.

Dundalk had dominated much of the game with Kevin McCormack, Fintan Brady, Peter McStravick and JJ Nwabueze all going close before half-time.

However, Brian McGuinness' men went to the break in arrears after the north-Africans had latched onto and finished a long punt over the top.

McCormack grabbed Dundalk a deserved second-half equaliser as the Irish side looked the likelier winners. Terence Kelly and McStravick saw efforts brilliantly saved before the Tunisians stole victory with almost the last kick of the ball.

Dundalk face Vallen IF in their second group game tomorrow afternoon.