Roche work their way past Lannléire

Junior Football Championship

Roche Emmets 2-11 0-10 Lannléire

Roche battled to a seven-point win over Lannléire in Louth Village on Saturday evening.

It took the Junior Championship favourites until midway through the second-half to really pull away from a spirited Lannléire side, who will rue several missed goal chances.

Barry O’Hare, who scored 1-6, hit Roche’s first goal shortly after half-time before substitute Evin Quigley finished the tie with a second major a minute from the end.

Roche led six-points to five at half-time, despite Lannléire having gone ahead on three separate occasions during the opening 30 minutes, with Dan O’Connell ensuring the interval advantage with his team’s sixth point.

O’Hare ran riot in the second-half, scoring 1-4, as Roche built their lead in a comprehensive manner. Colin Murphy (0-4), Liam Callan (0-5) and Ian Mulroy performed well for Lannléire but Quigley’s late goal prevented any comeback aspirations John O’Connor’s men harboured.

Roche Emmets: Jamie O’Hare; Dermot Carthy (0-2), Harry O’Connell, Ciaran Savage; Robert Mackin, Liam Carthy, Gerry Murphy; Dan O’Connell (0-1), David Quigley (0-1); Liam Dawe, Thomas Campbell, David O’Connell; Barry O’Hare (1-6, 0-3 frees), Kevin Callaghan, Conor Carthy

Subs: Caoimhín Reilly for David O’Connell, Evin Quigley for Thomas Campbell, Conor Macken for Kevin Callaghan

Lannléire: John King; Andrew Flanagan, Brendan McEvoy, Paul McGeough; Michael O'Hare, Andrew Dowd, Jason Torris; Brian McGuinness, Paul Callan; Colin Murphy (0-4, two frees), Ian Mulroy, Liam Callan (0-5, one free); Paul Doyle, Bob Murphy, Alan Murphy

Subs: Gary Monaghan (0-1) for Alan Murphy, Niall Lennon for Bob Murphy, Thomas Doyle for O'Hare

Referee: Desmond McDonald (St. Nicholas)