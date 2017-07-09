Louth Junior Football Championship
Durnin leads Westerns to victory over Tones
Tommy Durnin of Westerns gets the better of Wolfe Tones' Marc Lugoye in the Junior Championship game in Tallanstown
Junior Football Championship
Westerns 3-12 0-9 Wolfe Tones
Dalton McNamee reports from Tallanstown
Tommy Durnin struck 1-7 as the Westerns opened their championship campaign with a 12-point victory over a plucky Wolfe Tones in Tallanstown.
Durnin stood-out for Cathal O’Hanlon’s side, touching the ball on 32 occasions over the hour, although he was only one of a number of impressive performers with Stephen Boylan and Anthony Durnin also showing well.
Had the Tones been more clinical in the first-half they could have ran the Reaghstown natives much closer, with 11 first-half wides hindering their attempts at building a lead.
Tommy Durnin's goal came midway though the first-half and swung the pendulum firmly in the Westerns favour before Conor Kerr bagged their second major as they took a 2-4 to four-point cushion to the break.
Substitute Ciaran Campbell scored the winners' third goal before the close. The Tones battled to the end, scoring the final two-points through Gideon Lugoye and Niall Smith.
Westerns: Peter Shields; Colin Martin, James Ward, PJ Marron; Sean McGuiness, Stephen Boylan, Michael Martin; Tommy Durnin (1-7, 0-5 frees), Terence Sweeney (0-1); Ciaran Scriven, Trevor Baylon (0-1), John Murray; Johnny Lynch, Anthony Durnin, Conor Kerr (1-1)
Subs: Ciaran Campbell (1-1) for Sweeney, Andrew Kerr for Scriven, Shane Mathews for Michael Martin, Patrick Kerley for Lynch, Gerry Curtis for Baylon, Niall Moynagh (0-1) for Murray
Wolfe Tones: Chris Eustace; Adam Gartland, Paddy Fanning, David Lennon; Sam Kelly, Eoghan O’Shea (0-1), Alan Fanning; Marc Lugoye, Mark Healy; Niall Smith (0-1), Darren Weldon, Jamie McCormack; Gideon Lugoye (0-2, one free), Barry Reilly (0-1), Jordan Duffy (0-4, two frees)
Subs: Graham Fanning for Lennon, Kevin Collier for Gartland, Kieran Smith for Weldon, Andy Faulkner for McCormack
Referee: Peter Hoey (Dundalk Young Irelands)
