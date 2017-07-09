John Mitchels claim derby spoils against Sean McDermotts

Junior Football Championship

John Mitchels 2-6 0-6 Sean McDermotts

Dalton MacNamee reports from Tallanstown

First-half goals from Stephen and Robert Coyle proved decisive as the John Mitchels saw off neighbours Sean McDermotts in Tallanstown on Friday night.

Having failed to score in the first-half, mainly due to being turned over 29 times, the Seans left themselves with too much to do despite the Mitchels adding only the solitary point after the break.

Brendan McMahon and Kevin Gallagher (free) scored early points to set the Mitchels on their way before Stephen Coyle capitalised on an error in the Seans' defence to fire in his team's first major.

Their second goal arrived moments later when Mikey Nulty found Robert Coyle, who in turn drove past the helpless Mark McEneaney.

Leading 2-5 to no-score at the interval, Robert Coyle was to get the winners' only point of the second-half as Kevin McMahon (2), David O'Neill (2), Brendan McMahon and Ian Corbally found range for the Seans.

John Mitchels: David Anderson; Mitchell Keenan, Emmett Farrell, Aaron Kane; Anthony Coyle, Neil Reilly, Brendan McDonnell; James Clarke, Aaron Kane; Kevin Gallagher (0-2, frees), Conor Reilly, Stephen Coyle (1-0); Alan Mackin, Robert Coyle (1-2, 0-2 frees), Brendan McMahon (0-1)

Subs: Mikey Nulty (0-1) for Stephen Coyle, Ben O’Brien for Gallagher, Rory Durnin for Robert Coyle

Sean McDermotts: Mark McEneaney; Danny Reilly, Ciaran McMahon, Kevin McGahon; Danny Commins, Kevin Carroll, Leigh Ross; Tony Kelly, Emmett Duffy; Ian Corbally (0-1), Sean McMahon (0-1), David O’Neill(0-2, frees); Kevin McMahon(0-2, one '45), Lorcan Myles, Peter Osbourne

Referee: Paul Finnegan (St. Patrick's)