O'Brien top scores as Glyde rout Nicks

Junior Football Championship Group Two

Glyde Rangers 5-17 0-3 St. Nicholas

Trevor O'Brien top-scored as Glyde Rangers opened their championship account with a 29 point victory over St. Nicholas in Louth Village.

The former Louth forward bagged 2-7 while his partner in the inside-line, Niall Sharkey, contributed 1-6 from play as the Tallanstown men put the Nicks firmly to the sword.

Glyde led 4-7 to three-points at half-time with Brian Sharkey, O'Brien (2) and Sharkey the goalscorers.

Philip Kirwan was the Nicks' only scorer, with all of his points coming in the first-half. The second-period was a non-event as the teams played the academic contest to a close with Glyde substitute firing in his side's fifth major with the last kick of the contest.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan (0-1); Aaron Devlin, Cein Sheridan, Gerard Farrell; Conor McCullough, Mark O'Brien, JP Boyle; David Devenney, Dion Conlon; Gavin Duffy (0-1), Conor Sheridan, Alan Brennan (0-2); Trevor O'Brien (2-7, 0-2 frees), Brian Duffy (1-0), Niall Sharkey (1-6)

Subs: Barry Brennan (1-0) for Devenney, Kevin Kane for Gavin Duffy, Shane Sharkey for Brian Duffy, Niall Bird for Mark O'Brien, Peter Duffy for Conlon

St. Nicholas: Vincent O'Hare; Ciaran Brannigan, Shane Finnegan, Kieran Flood; John Heeney, Darren Thornton, Alan Gregory; Declan Heeney, Johnny Carter; Brian Carter, Philip Kirwan (0-3, two frees), Jason O'Boyle; Brian Kierans, Aidan Carter, Roy Kierans

Subs: Gavin Thornton, Ciaran O'Brien

Referee: David J. McArdle (St. Bride's)