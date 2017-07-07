Ardee man McAuley selected on Irish Nations Cup team

Ardee man Mark McAuley has been selected on the Irish team for next Friday's FEI Nations Cup Division One sixth round meeting at Falsterbo in Sweden.

Ireland's Show Jumping team manager Rodrigo Pessoa has named a five-man panel, including McAuley who will be on board Miebello.

The Irish squad for the Falsterbo Nations Cup is as follows:

Bertram Allen with Hector Van D’Abdijhoeve - Owned by Noel Delahunty, Connaught Bloodstock

Mark McAuley with Miebello - Owned by Eva Lundin

Cian O’Connor with Callisto - Owned by Ian O' Grady, Philippe de Balander & Ronnoco Jump Ltd

Denis Lynch with All Star 5 - Owned by Thomas Straumann & Denis Lynch

Shane Sweetnam with Chaqui Z - Owned by Spy Coast Farm LLC & Shane Sweetnam

Following his squad announcement, Pessoa said: "We are in final stretch of the FEI Nations Cup season with three big events at Falsterbo, Hickstead and Dublin leading up to the European Championships.

"This is a crucial time in the season. We are looking for our first Division One win and are hoping it will come sooner or later."