Soccer

Barrow take Dundalk youngster Dunne on loan

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Bluebirds 'Barrow' Dunne

James Dunne

Blackrock native James Dunne has signed for English non-league side Barrow AFC on a loan deal to January.

The former De La Salle student moves from Premier League Burnley in a bid to gain more first-team experience.

Barrow manager Paul Cox called the ex-Manchester United and Rock Celtic player 'a competent young footballer' after the 19-year-old signed his loan move on Wednesday.