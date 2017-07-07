Barrow take Dundalk youngster Dunne on loan

Blackrock native James Dunne has signed for English non-league side Barrow AFC on a loan deal to January.

The former De La Salle student moves from Premier League Burnley in a bid to gain more first-team experience.

We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Jimmy Dunne on a half season loan deal from Burnley.https://t.co/ubgSBjhthb — Barrow A.F.C. (@BarrowAFC) July 5, 2017

Barrow manager Paul Cox called the ex-Manchester United and Rock Celtic player 'a competent young footballer' after the 19-year-old signed his loan move on Wednesday.