Glen Emmets open championship with win over Stabannon

Louth Junior Football Championship Group One

Glen Emmets 1-16 2-10 Stabannon Parnells

Dan Bannon reports from the Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda.

Glen Emmets unconvincingly stumbled over the line in their Louth Junior Championship opener at the Gaelic Grounds tonight.

Although, it could have been very different story had Stabannon taken several guilt-edged goal chances in the opening-half.

Built on the back of a sparkling performance from James Butler, Glen Emmets looked devastating in building a nine-point lead at half-time, 0-12 to three.

Wing-forward Butler kicked six superb points, five of which came from play, in a first-half where Emmets as much as secured the victory.

Dean Lynch (Stabannon) is confronted by Evan English of Glen Emmets. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

A Derrick Johnson goal right on the resumption of the second-half had them 12 to the good. At which point, you would have banked on a more convincing winning margin at full-time.

However, the Tullyallen men completely took the foot off the gas as Stabannon then threw caution to the wind and began a valiant fightback led by the two Giggins brothers, Aonghus and Colm.

They left themselves with ultimately too much to do despite the younger of the two Giggins', Colm, and David Cluskey firing home majors for Ollie McDonnell's men. Although, the manner of their second-half collapse will leave Emmets with plenty to ponder ahead of next week's encounter with Cuchulainn Gaels.



Glen Emmets: Fergus Barnett; Keith Boylan, Tom Grimes, Niall Hackett; Joe Farrelly, Stephen Healy, Evan English (0-1); Ronan Grufferty (0-3, one free), Mark Garvey (0-1); Jame Butler (0-7, one free), Derrick Johnson (1-0), David Bracken; Damien Grimes (0-4), Sean Byrne, Ian Cusack (0-1)

Subs: Mark Noone for Johnson (45), Shane Noone for Farrelly (46, black card), Ronan Carr for Grimes (57)

Stabannon Parnells: Anthony Byrne; Conor Fanning, Sean Halpenny, Alan Lynch; Cathal Halpenny, Martin King, Barry Lynch; Niall Cluskey, Colm Giggins(1-3); Dean Lynch, Aonghus Giggins (0-4, two frees), Ken Lynch; Wayne Lynch, Daniel Bannon (0-2, both frees), David Cluskey(1-1)

Subs: Shane Sweeney for Cathal Halpenny (18), Thomas Campbell for Fanning (57)