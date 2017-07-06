REPORT: Louth u17s beaten by Carlow

Leinster U17 Football Championship

Carlow 2-18 1-8 Louth

Louth were sent crashing out of the Leinster U17 Football Championship at Dr. Cullen Park last night, as Carlow inflicted a 13-point loss on the Reds.

The tone was set as early as the sixth minute. By that stage, all three of Carlow inside-forward line had scored. It may have been only four-points in total but Louth were struggling from that early stage. At half-time the visitors trailed 2-14 to 0-5 and with scoreboard respectability about all they could play for in the second-half.

They did enjoy a short spell in the ascendancy towards the end and when Flynn Kierans was fouled in the big square he got up and converted the resultant penalty to take some of the dirty-look off the scoreboard.

Unfortunately, though, after defeats to Laois and Carlow, the season is over for the Wee County u17s.

Carlow: Jamie Coogan; Senan Molloy (0-1), Tadgh Dooley, Jordan Kelly; Cormac Lomax (0-1), Tadgh Roche, Diarmuid Ruth (1-0); Robert St Ledger, Conor Doyle (0-2, one free); Ronan Curran, Hugh Dooley (1-1), TJ Kavanagh (0-2); Andrew Kehoe (1-5, 0-2 frees), Cathal O’Neill (0-2), Cathal Murray (0-4)

Subs: Thomas Sheehan for Curran (15), Jamie Lunny for Murray (38), Kyle O’Byrne for Doyle (45), Dylan O’Toole for H. Dooley (45), Cormac Connolly for Kehoe (47), Colin Byrne for Molloy (47)

Louth: Alex Finnegan; Sean Faulkner, Eoin McKenna, Nuel Orinka; Ciaran McGlynn, Donal McKinney, Jamie Giles (0-1); Sam Kenny, Gerry Curran (0-2); Darren Geoghegan, Thomas Clarke (0-1), Trevor Matthews (0-1); Gavin Gregory (0-2, both freess), Ultan McEneaney (0-1), Shane Matthews

Subs: Conor Neary for McKenna (18), Josh Crosbie for Clarke (39), Flynn Kierans (1-0 pen) for Kenny (46), Adam Hanaratty for Curran (48), Cathal Doherty for T. Matthews (50), Pearse Hawkins for Geoghegan (55)

Referee: Michael Galvin (Westmeath).