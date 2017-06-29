FIXTURES: Championship venues and dates

The dates and venues have been confirmed for the opening weekend of the Louth club football championships.

There are six double headers across six different venues, with one stand alone fixture to be played on Thursday July 6th at the Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda between junior rivals Glen Emmets and Stabannon Parnells.

Friday night sees both Intermediate and Junior Championship action in Stabannon and Tallanstown respectively, before the senior games get underway on Saturday night with Castlebellingham the venue for Newtown Blues vs Kilkerley Emmets and St. Joseph's vs Ardee, St. Mary's.

Division Three league leaders Roche Emmets and Glyde Rangers also open their championship accounts on the Saturday night in Louth Village.

Sunday afternoon sees an eagerly anticipated senior double header in Dowdallshill where St. Patrick's will meet the Geraldines prior to Cooley Kickhams' clash with Dundalk Gaels.

While, junior holders St. Kevin's open their Intermediate campaign with a game versus Mattock Rangers before Naomh Fionnbarra and the O'Connell's clash. Dunleer is the venue for these games on Sunday evening.

First Round Fixture round up

Thursday 6 July - Louth Junior Football Championship

Glen Emmets vs Stabannon Parnells - at the Gaelic Grounds. Throw-in: 8pm.

Friday 7 July - Louth Junior Football Championship

Sean McDermotts vs John Mitchels - in Tallanstown. Throw-in: 7pm.

Westerns vs Wolfe Tones - in Tallanstown. Throw-in: 8:15pm.

Louth Intermediate Football Championship

Na Piarsaigh vs St. Bride's - in Stabannon. Throw-in: 7pm.

Hunterstown Rovers vs St. Fechin's - in Stabannon. Throw-in 8:15pm.

Saturday 8 July - Louth Senior Football Championship

Newtown Blues vs Kilkerley Emmets - in Castlebellingham. Throw-in: 6pm.

St. Joseph's vs Ardee, St. Mary's - in Castlebellingham. Throw-in: 7:15pm.

Louth Junior Football Championship

Roche Emmets vs Lannléire - in Louth Village. Throw-in: 6pm.

St. Nicholas vs Glyde Rangers - in Louth Village. Throw-in 7:15pm.

Sunday 9 July - Louth Senior Football Championship

Geraldines vs St. Patrick's - in Dowdallshill. Throw-in: 2pm.

Cooley Kickhams vs Dundalk Gaels - in Dowdallshill. Throw-in: 3:30pm.

Louth Intermediate Football Championship

Mattock Rangers vs St. Kevin's - in Dunleer. Throw-in: 5:30pm.

Naomh Fionnbarra vs O'Connell's - in Dunleer. Throw-in 7pm.