DkIT move up to Sigerson Cup

DkIT will compete in the upcoming Sigerson Cup for the first time since 2009.

Our senior footballers will compete in Sigerson Cup next year. McConville taking DkIT back to Sigerson https://t.co/lDkGDmBBjy #GAA #Louth” — DkIT GAA (@DkITGAA) June 28, 2017

The Dundalk college have been playing Trench Cup football - the Higher Education's secondary senior competition - for all of this decade.

However, an unprecedented level of success coupled with an influx of inter-county talent to the club, which has coincided with two consecutive Trench titles, has led to the decision to move up to the highest grade where UCD, DCU, UUJ and UL are among the competitors.

Former Armagh All-Ireland winning forward Óisín McConville is the team's manager.