Dalton joins Poynton at Bohs

Bohemians have announced the signing of Keith Dalton from Dundalk.

The 19-year-old, who has appeared sporadically in the Lilywhites first team this season, moves to Dalymount Park on a permanent deal from the champions.

Dalton, who is a right winger by trade, has played as a full-back in recent EA Sports Cup games having graduated through the club's U19 set-up.

#Bohs are delighted to announce the signing of talented young winger Keith Dalton from Dundalk: https://t.co/ysy7YpI3ha pic.twitter.com/4TtKvPgAPe — Bohemian FC (@bfcdublin) June 28, 2017

Speaking to the club's website, Bohemians manager Keith Long was highly complimentary of Dalton's abilities.

"Keith is an exciting, young wide player. He's very talented and hungry to do well," Long said.

"We're delighted to have him at the club having watched him progress with the Dundalk under-19s.

"He will give us good options down the right side."

Meanwhile, Georgie Poynton has extended his loan deal with the Gypsies to the end of the season.

Poynton, a former Dundalk U19 captain, has been a mainstay of the Bohs midfield this season and has scored goals in Dublin derbies versus Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic.