Lilywhites score four!

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk 4-0 Finn Harps

Dundalk got their first home league win in over a month with a 4-0 demolition of Finn Harps at Oriel Park tonight.

Robbie Benson, David McMillan, Patrick McEleney and Jamie McGrath were the goal scorers for The Lilywhites in what turned out to be a second-half rout.

The opening-half was a fairly one-sided affair for the most part with Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney, Thomas Stewart and David McMillan all having efforts turned away by Ciaran Gallagher in the visiting goal.

McMillan spurned the clearest-cut openings, most notably on the stroke of half-time when, after cutting inside Killian Cantwell, the forward directed his bullet of an efforts outside the post to leave the scores level at the interval.

HT: @DundalkFC 0-0 @FinnHarpsFC. Two glorious chances missed by McMillan but Harps arguably merit their stalemate! — Democrat Sport (@DemocratSport) June 23, 2017

Benson opened the scoring fortuitously as he deflected home after Gallagher had saved superbly from Dane Massey's drive.

Seán Gannon was fortunate not have to have given Harps a penalty, having clashed with Seán Houston in the area, before McMillan made it 2-0 and game over by rounding the advancing Harps keeper and knocking the ball to the empty net.

'63: @DundalkFC 3-0 @FinnHarpsFC. McEleney doesn't do simple goals - what a lovely clipped finish that was! — Democrat Sport (@DemocratSport) June 23, 2017

Dundalk supporters are getting used to McEleney scoring special goals and he produced another just past the hour as he dinked wonderfully over the sprawling Gallagher and into the net from the edge of the area.

Jamie McGrath's goal arrived 10 minutes from full-time as the home side ran out easy winners.

'80: @DundalkFC 4-0 @FinnHarpsFC. Jamie McGrath with another wonderful finish — Democrat Sport (@DemocratSport) June 23, 2017

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Niclas Vemmelund, Dane Massey; Stephen O’Donnell (Chris Shields 71), Robbie Benson; Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney (Ciaran Kilduff 73), Thomas Stewart (Jamie McGrath 62); David McMillan

Sub not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Paddy Barrett, Seán Hoare, John Mountney

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Killian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll, Gareth Harkin; Ethan Boyle, Paddy McCourt (Barry Molloy 65); Caolan McAleer, Johnny Bonner (Eddie Dsane 60), Seán Houston (Pascal Millien 73); Danny Morrissey

Subs not used: Harry Doherty (gk), Simon McGlynn, Jack Doherty, BJ Banda

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin)