Dundalk draw Norweigan champions

Dundalk have been drawn to face Norweigan champions Rosenborg in the second qualifying round of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League.

The Lilywhites were drawn out of the pot first meaning, like last year, they are likely to host the first leg.

Times and dates are to be confirmed by UEFA later today, although the first leg is scheduled for Tuesday/Wednesday July 11th/12th with the return game down for decision the following week, July 18th/19th.