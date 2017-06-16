Dundalk stroll past Drogheda on Boyneside

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Drogheda Utd 0-6 Dundalk

A strong finish to the first-half helped Dundalk to an emphatic 6-0 victory in tonight's Louth derby match at United Park.

Two goals from David McMillan and a stunning strike by Patrick McEleney saw the Lilywhites turn a poor first-half performance into a 3-0 half-time advantage, with the goals coming over an eight-minute spell just prior to the interval.

Although, the main talking point of the opening 45 minutes came when referee Derek Tomney dismissed Drogheda winger Thomas Byrne for a foul on McEleney just past the half-hour mark.

Michael Duffy got Dundalk's fourth goal of the night 14 minutes into the second-half, hammering a headed pass from Thomas Stewart past Stephen McGuinness.

The champions dominated the second-half in truth and had they been more clinical; it's no exaggeration that they could have doubled their finishing tally with McMillan, Seán Gannon, Robbie Benson and Dane Massey all missing glorious opportunities before the finish.

However, a 60-second brace from substitute Ciaran Kilduff ensured the Lilywhites completed a rout in the closing minutes.

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Colm Deasy, Luke Gallagher, Ciaran McGuigan, Dunne; McEvoy, Killian Brennan (Seán Thornton HT); Adam Wixted, Seán Brennan (Mark Doyle 90), Thomas Byrne; Ryan Masterson (Stephen Elliott 73)

Subs: Ryan Coutler (gk), Richie Purdy, Conor Kane, Mark Griffin

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Niclas Vemmelund, Dane Massey; Robbie Benson (Chris Shields 76), Stephen O’Donnell; Michael Duffy (Jamie McGrath 62), Patrick McEleney, Thomas Stewart; David McMillan (Ciaran Kilduff 73)

Subs: Gabriel Sava (gk), Paddy Barrett, Seán Hoare, Conor Clifford

Referee: Derek Tomney