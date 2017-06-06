A 'U-move' for Frank

Former Dundalk Schoolboys League star Emmanuel Osadebe has signed for English Football League Two side Cambridge United on a two-year deal.



The 20-year-old moves on a free transfer from League One outfit Gillingham where he spent the last two seasons, making 52 appearances.



Speaking at his unveiling last Wednesday, the former Bay United man said: “I'm very happy to be given the opportunity by Cambridge United



"I love to play as a box-to-box midfielder and I feel I can add energy in midfield.



"The experience of playing in League One for Gillingham has been invaluable and I feel ready to take on what this division has to offer,” he added.



U's manager Shaun Derry was full of praise for his new signing, saying “Emmanuel is a player we have had on our radar for a long time.”



With Osadebe's help, Cambridge will be hoping to improve on last season's 11th place finish in England's fourth tier.