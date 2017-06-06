Dundalk exact revenge on Cabo

Dundalk Cricket team got their first win of the new season in Dublin last weekend.



The victory saw Dundalk exact revenge on Cabinteely following their opening day defeat to the Dubliners.



Having endured a difficult start to life in Division 10 of the Leinster Leagues, Dundalk headed for south-east of the capital bidding to get their campaign kick-started.



Batting first, Dundalk racked up a score of 193 by the time Cabo bowled them out - an average score considering the dry, batting friendly conditions.



However, the Dromiskin-based bowlers enjoyed a fine day at the crease, striking early wickets to put the hosts under pressure.



Pressure they couldn't handle as Dundalk bowled Cabo out 30 runs short of the target, meaning the visitors secured a fairly comprehensive victory.



It was a morale boosting result for Dundalk with captain captain Andrew Williams leading by example.



Williams' next aim will be to spearhead his side's charge when Wicklow outfit Greystones travel up the M1 next weekend to Dromiskin for a league encounter.



However, should they bring a similar performance to this one, Dundalk will be in with a great chance of gaining another positive result.