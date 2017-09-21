Louth man is 'King' again at 2017 National Ploughing Championships

Louth man Gerry King confirmed his place as an absolute ploughing legend as he prevailed once more at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships.

The horse plough specialist took part in the Senior Horse Class on Wednesday and cruised to victory. Gerry is a multiple ploughing and All-Ireland winning ploughman.

He held off the attentions of JJ Delaney of Cork East who was second, Gerry Reilly of Galway who finished third, and Edward Allen of Wicklow in fourth.