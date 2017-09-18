Advice for motorists travelling to the National Ploughing Championships

If you are driving to the National Ploughing Championships, the Gardai have issued the following advise

* You are advised to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic

* Read the traffic plan and know the route you are travelling

* Bring drinks and snacks especially if you are travelling with children

* If you have a vehicle pass make sure it is clearly displayed on the windscreen of your

vehicle as vehicles not displaying passes clearly may be directed into outer car parks

* Follow directional signage to venue – do not use GPS

* Note the colour of the over-head flying blimp and the number/colour /animal sign in your car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit

* Event opens to the public at 9am and closes at 6pm

What will the weather be like?