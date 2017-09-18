'Shed Talks’ Return for National Ploughing Championships 2017

AIB returns to the National Ploughing Championships this year to host a series of innovative ‘Shed Talks’ where industry experts and high profile guests will discuss a wide range of topics including ‘Agri-Market Outlook’, ‘Work-Life Balance’ and ‘Maximising Efficiencies’.

The series of thought-provoking AIB ‘Shed Talks’ will be chaired by RTÉ’s Ear to the Ground presenter Helen Carroll, and will feature agricultural experts including Joe Healy, IFA President, Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia, and Justin McCarthy, Farmers Journal, as well as GAA stars Colm Cooper, Anna Geary and Kieran Joyce.

In the ‘Year of Sustainable Grassland’, the AIB ‘Shed Talks’ will focus on the importance of improving grass efficiencies through technology and labour, and host informative discussions on grassland excellence and management.

Headlining the ‘Shed Talks’ on Tuesday 19th September will be ‘Work-Life Balance’ with All-Ireland medallist Anna Geary and Westmeath footballer John Heslin, who will discuss the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The first day will also include discussions on ‘Efficiencies in Grass - Maximising Competitive Advantage’, ‘Working to Keep it in the Family’ and ‘Agri-Market Outlook’ featuring John Comer, ICMSA, Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia, and Justin McCarthy, Farmers Journal.

On Wednesday 20th September, Colm Cooper will join Helen Carroll for in-depth discussion on his outstanding career and his thoughts on this year’s All-Ireland champions. Other sessions on the day will include ‘Efficiencies in Labour - Employing People on Your Farm’, ‘Positioning Yourself for the Future’ and ‘Agri-Market Outlook’ featuring Joe Healy, IFA President, and Anne Finnegan Head of Agri Sector, AIB.

The final set of ‘Shed Talks’ on Thursday 21st September will kick off with ‘Efficiencies in Technology - Evaluating its Role and Potential’ followed by ‘Alternative Routes to Farming’. The 2017 ‘Shed Talks’ series will close with a panel of All-Ireland winners.

Over the three days, one lucky visitor to the AIB stand will win a training masterclass with a top GAA star for their local club and training equipment to the value of €1,500.

A dedicated team of Agri Advisors will be on hand on all three days to support farming customers with assistance and guidance on their business and personal finance needs.

The AIB Stand will be located at Block 3, Row 18, Stand 401 and ‘Shed Talks’ will commence daily at 11:00am.

Throughout the event the @AIBbiz Twitter account will provide information on AIB’s involvement at the National Ploughing Championships, including updates on the ‘Shed Talks’ schedule.

