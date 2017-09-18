Useful information for everyone who is heading to the National Ploughing Championships 2017

Here is some useful information for everyone heading to the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore from September 19 to September 21.

Ticket Prices

· Adults - €20

· Senior Citizens - € 15 (ID will be required at the gate)

· Children under 12 go free once accompanied by an adult.

Important Times

· Exhibition Arena is open from 9am-6pm

· Ploughing Competitions are between 10.30am - 2.30pm

· The Entertainment Programme runs from 10am - 6pm

· Fashion Shows take place at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Follow directional signage only on close arrival to the event as road closures and alternative routes are often put in place specifically for event purposes.

There are a large number of car parks located in close proximity to the Trade Arena to accommodate traffic coming from all parts of the country. You will be directed into the nearest available car park to the event on your arrival and car parking stewards will direct you to a space.

There will be an area for bicycle parking in a dedicated car park. Please follow direction signage for bicycle parking an arrival to event.

Public Transport Links

- Tullamore Train Station is 10 minutes from the event Site.

· A Shuttle Bus service operated by Bus Eireann will be in operation from Tullamore Train Station. The times of this service will operate to suit train times with pick up times from Tullamore Train Station starting 6.55am until 12 noon. The Shuttle Bus service will start return runs from the site to Tullamore Train Station at 2pm up until 6.30pm.

The drop off and pick up point is located near the main entrance along the N52 and very close to the three main entrances along the front of the site.

You do not have to purchase a train ticket to avail of these services, you can use the Bus Eireann drop off / pick up service from Tullamore Train Station.

Return Ticket prices - €8 adult; €5 children (16 & under); €20 family ticket (2 adults & 2 children)

See wwww.irishrail.ie & www. Buseireann.ie for scheduled timetables and fees

Disabled Access?

· Disabled car parking is available in every car park for the event. Please note the official

Government issued Disabled Parking Permit must be clearly displayed in front windscreen of vehicle on approach to site.

All of the internal roadways throughout the Trade Arena are double tracked to allow for disabled access movement around the site.

· Disabled toilets are available in every toilet block and in every Disabled Car Park.

· Lifestyle Mobility provide rental of mobility scooters on site. To avoid disappointment it is recommended that these be pre-booked by contacting Linda Lee in Lifestyle Mobility on 057 8644793. Rate for rental is €7 per hour.

· The Irish Wheelchair Association supply wheelchairs on site for a small refundable deposit.

Over 1,700 exhibitors at the event featuring exhibits in Energy, Forestry, Livestock, Machinery, Construction, Agri Business, Auto Arena, House and Home, Food and Beverage, Health and Wellness, Lifestyle and Tourism, Information Technology, Business and Education.

The event offers picnic areas, a playground, baby changing & feeding facilities, Funfair and bandstand entertainment to cater for our younger visitors.In addition to these facilities there are over 1700 exhibitors, many of which offer their own entertainment on their stands for children of all ages so there is sure to be something for everyone in the family.

FBD ‘Keeping You Safe’ wristbands serve as a reassurance to anyone bringing children to the event. These wristbands are specifically for children and are handed-out at all entrances to the event allowing for a contact phone number to be written on the band in case the wearer wanders off amidst the crowd.

The National Brown Bread Baking Competition is a huge attraction at the event and is run in conjunction with ICA and Aldi. The Semi-finals of the competition take place in the Aldi marquee on the Tuesday and Wednesday of the event with the final taking place on Thursday. You can watch the finalists bake their bread live in the marquee over the three days as they compete for a prize fund worth over €15,000.

Guide dogs are welcome at the National Ploughing Championships, however the event attracts approximately 80,000 people per day and owing to the large number of crowds patrons are asked not to bring family pets.

There will be three catering blocks on site accommodating in excess of 40 individual catering stands so there is something to suit all our visitor’s needs.

There will be over 100 acres of Trade Exhibition, Tracked trade arena to all stands, Free Maps and Stand Listings, Medical Centre & First Aid, Baby Changing Facilities, Food Courts / Bars, Wheelchair Hire, Media Hub, ATMs, Toilets, Playground, Picnic Areas, WIFI Hotspots, Public Address, Campervan Park, Public Transport, Information Booths, Grandstand Seating and Live Traffic Reports.

There are toilet facilities located in each of the three catering blocks and additionally throughout the Trade Arena.

Mothers Union provides baby changing and feeding facilities in a dedicated marquee at the event. See the Trade Exhibition Map for stand location on site.

There are seven different First Aid posts dispersed throughout the site, trained medical staff on mobile First Aid foot patrol and ambulance services on site at all times. There is also a purpose built Medical Centre on site, fully staffed with a doctor, nurses and paramedics should you require further assistance.

Other highlights

Food Fayre

Celebrity Chefs

Cookery/Craft Demonstrations

Auto Arena

Fashion Shows

Machinery Exhibition

Tented Trade Village

Livestock Exhibition

Innovation Arena

National Brown Bread Baking

Sheep Shearing

Sheep Dog Trials

Live Tractor Build

Ploughing Competitions

Live Radio & TV

Pony Games

Hunt Chase

Treshing

Vintage Display

Funfair

Loy Digging

Meggars Competition

Go to our National Ploughing Champions section for more