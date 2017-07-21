BREAKING | Three dead and two critically injured after Louth road crash

Three women have died following a three car collision at Aclint Bridge in Ardee earlier this morning.



Gardai have confirmed that the women, a 39-year-old driver and two passengers (aged 37 and 69) died following the accident which occurred around 1am.



Two men are seriously injured and have been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate an examination by Garda investigators and will remain closed for the day.



Diversions are in place but Gardaí are asking motorists using the M1 to divert at Junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.