AA Road Watch: M1/A1 Motorway closed north of Dundalk

A crash just before the Newry exit of the M1/A1 motorway north of Dundalk has forced the road to be closed.

It is believed a motorbike has been involved in what is being described as a 'serious accident', with long tailbacks in the area.

NI/LOUTH: A1 Dublin/Belfast Rd still closed north of Dundalk near Newry exit, northbound delays on approach from before the border. TheAA.ie — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 13, 2017

Drivers are advised to approach the area with care.

