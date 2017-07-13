AA Road Watch: M1/A1 Motorway closed north of Dundalk

A crash just before the Newry exit of the M1/A1 motorway north of Dundalk has forced the road to be closed.

It is believed a motorbike has been involved in what is being described as a 'serious accident', with long tailbacks in the area.

Drivers are advised to approach the area with care.