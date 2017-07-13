AA Road Watch: M1/A1 Motorway closed north of Dundalk
A crash just before the Newry exit of the M1/A1 motorway north of Dundalk has forced the road to be closed.
It is believed a motorbike has been involved in what is being described as a 'serious accident', with long tailbacks in the area.
NI/LOUTH: A1 Dublin/Belfast Rd still closed north of Dundalk near Newry exit, northbound delays on approach from before the border. TheAA.ie— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 13, 2017
Drivers are advised to approach the area with care.
DOWN: M1/A1 northbound has been closed just over the border north of Dundalk following a crash near the Newry exit. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 13, 2017
Just passed this, don't think of ever seen a tailback as long in my life https://t.co/WS0RGb5YA4— Stephen O'Connor (@SOCONNORDLK) July 13, 2017