Vehicle Clamp Act comes into effect

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross T.D., announced today the commencement of the Vehicle Clamping Act 2015 effective from the 1 June.

The Minister stated:

"I am delighted to be able to commence the Vehicle Clamping Act 2015. The Act will benefit people through providing a robust regulatory framework for vehicle clamping and importantly will also allow for the establishment of statutory complaints and appeals procedures.

“I know that people have called for a statutory regulatory framework in relation to vehicle clamping for many years. The Act designates the National Transport Authority (NTA) as the statutory regulator for clamping and my commencement of the Act will now allow the NTA publish draft Regulations relating to clamping, signage and clamp release charges and invite submissions from members of the public on those draft Regulations.

Following consideration of any submissions received, the NTA will then assume all its new responsibilities effective from the 1 October.”