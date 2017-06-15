SEAT Open Week takes place in Dunleer next week

Conachy's Dunleer Ltd of Dunleer has announced details of its upcoming Open Week which is taking place from Saturday 24th June to Saturday 1st July.

Open Week offers include a sensational free three-year service plan available across the full SEAT product range.

Conachy's Dunleer Ltd’s upcoming Open Week is part of SEAT’s overall 172 campaign which includes a host of other attractive finance offers.

To mark the arrival of the all new fifth generation SEAT Ibiza, 2% finance is available on any new Ibiza model with monthly repayments of just €169, and one year free road tax also part of the impressive offering.

Meanwhile, 172 offers also include a staggering 2.9% PCP finance on the award-winning SEAT Ateca resulting in monthly repayments of just €269. The comprehensive 172 finance offers on the Ateca also include a trade in bonus of up to €4,000.

For the upgraded new SEAT Leon, a trade in bonus of up to €3,000 is available, while 0% finance is on offer on selected Leon models resulting in monthly repayments from as little as €219.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director of SEAT Ireland commented: “This upcoming Open Week represents a tremendous opportunity for customers to visit their local SEAT dealer and see for themselves the excellent value available especially when you consider that this offer is available across the full SEAT range which just so happens to be the greatest product range the brand has ever had. The offer of a free three-year service plan together with finance from 0% and attractive trade in bonuses is available across the dealer network.”

The announcement of SEAT’s upcoming Open Week and the recent launch of SEAT’s 172 finance offers comes at an exciting time for the brand who only recently announced that its Irish Q1 sales increased by a significant 16.2% year on year. SEAT is also in the midst of its biggest ever product offensive; the all-new SEAT Ibiza will be presented to the Irish market in July, and the SEAT Arona will follow later in the year.

To find out more about these amazing offers visit www.conachys-seat.ie or contact us on

041-6851726