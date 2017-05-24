'Late' for work driver in Louth gets no sympathy from gardai
A driver on Louth's M1 motorway, who was stopped by gardai driving at 154kph recently, was hit with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) for speeding.
The driver's excuse of being 'late' for work failed to convince gardai.
As the gardai state in the tweet on their official account below - 'Speed kills. Arrive alive.'
Louth Traffic Corps detect car travelling at 154kph on M1 Motorway.Driver was ‘late’ for work. FCPN to follow.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 22, 2017
Speed kills. Arrive alive. pic.twitter.com/6Lnf6OXqF1