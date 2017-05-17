Skoda to offer scrappage scheme to Louth customers

Good news for Louth car buyers. This July, for the 172 registration period, customers will be able to transform their old car into €4,000 or avail of 0% when buying a new ŠKODA at your local authorised ŠKODA dealer.

The offering will be launched as part of the Open Event which runs from Saturday, 27th May until Saturday, 10th June at Western Motors ŠKODA, M1 Retail Park, Exit 10 off the M1 Motorway, Drogheda.

Speaking ahead of the two-week long Open Event, Simon McCormack, Dealer Principal from Western Motors ŠKODA, M1 Retail Park, Drogheda said: We are delighted to be launching our 172 Offers at an Open Event in our dealership over the next few weeks with two great offers; ŠKODA Scrappage and 0% finance.

"We have some really superb offers available for Louth motorists this summer and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new and familiar faces to our showrooms. If you’re looking for great value then pop down and test drive one of our cars at any time over the course of the two weeks – you won’t be disappointed!”

The ŠKODA Open Event will take place at your local dealer from Saturday, 27th May until Saturday, 10th June. 0% finance will be on offer across a range of ŠKODA models, including the Fabia, Octavia and Superb.



For further information on ŠKODA and their open week offers visit www.skoda.ie.