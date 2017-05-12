LOUTH: Warning issued over changing road conditions

Road safety authorities are warning drivers to be aware of changing road conditions due to expected rainfall following a long dry spell.

Local weather guru Louth Weather has joined the calls for care on the roads this weekend.

"After a prolonged spell of dry weather, accumulations of fuel deposits, dirt will make roads dangerous when they become damp or wet.

"Drivers are advised to take extra care as braking distances will be increased.

"Unfortunately the last time I issued this warning, there were two serious collisions on our local roads within an hour of the rain's arrival."