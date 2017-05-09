Calls for plan to deal with traffic problems on Carrick Road in Dundalk

Louth Deputy Declan Breathnach has lodged a submission to Louth Council to develop a Traffic Management Plan to deal with severe congestion and major build-ups on the Carrick Road in to Dundalk.

“I have received numerous complaints about poor traffic management on the Carrick Road near the Garda Barracks, said Breathnach.

“It is taking people an extra half hour to get into Dundalk town centre from the Carrick Road at times which is entirely unacceptable”.

“I have asked the Council to look into this matter and compile a Traffic Management Plan to come up with solutions and alleviate the congestion, and I hope this happens soon.”