Nissan the car brand of choice in Ireland

Following a successful February, Nissan was once again the car brand of choice for Ireland during the month of March – claiming over 12.5% of new car sales for the month.

The award winning Nissan Qashqai, became the top selling car in Ireland for the second month in a row. High demand for Nissan’s crossovers including the 5 and 7 seater X-Trail and Juke have also remained unchanged from February. Nissan are continuing to dominate the crossover car market from all angles and price points with over 20% share of the segment.

Nissan hopes this success will continue into April, which will see the launch of the drastically different All New Nissan Micra across the dealerships nationwide.