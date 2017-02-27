Award winning Peugeot on sale in Ireland

The eagerly awaited, multi-award winning new Peugeot 3008 is now on sale in Ireland, with first vehicles arriving in Peugeot Dealer showrooms this March. Featuring the latest-generation Peugeot iCockpit® with digital instrumentation as standard across the range, the all-new Peugeot 3008 SUV is a sophisticated and stylish vehicle that combines efficiency and high-levels of safety and technological equipment. The range starts from €25,995 plus delivery related charges for the entry level model, the Access 1.2 130bhp PureTech petrol version.

Des Cannon, Managing Director at Gowan Distributors Limited, Peugeot Importers in Ireland said, “A huge sales success in Europe already and with 17 international awards under its belt, demand for the new Peugeot 3008 is outstripping supply in every country where it has already been launched. Over 100,000 units have now been ordered in just 4 months, breaking records for the company. Furthermore, the brand’s objective of moving upmarket is now clearly coming into fruition, with 86% of sales to date attributed to level three Allure, level four GT Line and the range-topping GT trims. Together with the new Peugeot 5008 SUV, arriving this summer, we now look forward to increasing our performance in the all-important C-SUV segment.”

With a choice of five trim levels, to include Access, Active, Allure, GT Line and GT versions, a wide range of both petrol and diesel engines is available. The 1.2-litre PureTech 130bhp turbo petrol engine, with CO2 emissions from just 117g/km, was voted International Engine of the Year in its category for the second-year running, earlier in 2016. This engine is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or with Peugeot’s latest generation EAT6 6-speed automatic transmission. The 1.6 THP petrol 165bhp EAT6 6-speed automatic has emissions from 129g/CO2.

Four BlueHDi diesel engines are available, trim dependent, with CO2 emissions from 103g/km, and power ranging between 100, 120, 150 and 180bhp. The 2.0 litre BlueHDi 150bhp version is matched to a 6-speed manual gearbox, whilst the 1.6 BlueHDi 120bhp version is available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed EAT6 automatic gearbox. The range-topping GT version comes equipped as standard with a refined 2.0 litre BlueHDi diesel 180bhp 6-speed automatic.

Standard features on level one Access models include the revolutionary Peugeot iCockpit interior comprising a compact steering wheel, a configurable 12.3" head-up digital instrument panel, an 8” capacitive touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth, USB connectivity and 3 x 12V sockets. Boasting a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, the new 3008 SUV range includes a host of safety equipment ordinarily only available on top-of-the-range models, from level one; Electronic Stability Programme, 6 airbags, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Speed Limit Information with Intelligent Speed Adaptation, Driver Attention Alert Level 1 and Lane Departure Warning feature as standard from Access versions.

Other standard features on Access models include 17” steel wheels, a spare wheel, remote control central locking with dead-locking, one-touch electric front and rear windows with pinch protection, central front armrest with butterfly-wing opening and illuminated chiller compartment, front central console with two illuminated cup-holders, rear armrest with ski flap and two cup-holders, two-position boot floor, 1/3 – 2/3 Magic Flat folding rear seats with controls accessible from the boot, child safety locks, Isofix child seat fittings x3 in the front passenger and outer rear seats, tinted rear tailgate, electric and heated door mirrors with LED side indicators, rear LED Peugeot signature 'Claw Effect' lights (with daylight function), semi-automatic air-conditioning with sensitive controls, and driver / passenger seat height adjustment.

The level two Active model, with an RRSP from €28,295 plus delivery, gains the Euro NCAP Pack (Advanced Emergency Braking System with video camera and radar and Front Collision Warning), rear parking sensors with 180 degree reversing camera (Visiopark 1), 17” alloy wheels, alloy roof rails, electric parking brake with Hill Assist, automatic headlamps and wipers, electro-chrome rear view mirror, automatic follow-me home lighting, rear parking aid, LED daytime running lights, front fog lights with chrome trim, automatic & bi-zone diffusion air conditioning with sensitive controls and Mirrorscreen connectivity and WIFI, stainless steel roof arch trim, body colour rear spoiler with stainless steel edging trim, body protectors (bottom of front and rear bumpers + wheel arches + protection at bottom of doors), electric folding door mirrors and LED interior lighting (roof, storage spaces, load area).

Allure versions, with an RRSP from €29,855 plus delivery, see the addition of a Safety Plus Pack to include Active Blind Spot Detection (ABSD), Active Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA), and Advanced Driver Attention Alert (DAA3). Also added is Peugeot Smartbeam Assistance, door mirror mounted LED courtesy approach lights, front parking aid, a front bumper scuff plate in Lion Grey, black front wing trim with chrome detail, stainless steel door sill scuff plates and 18" diamond cut alloy wheels. Interior features include driver seat lumbar adjustment, a foldable front passenger seat with picnic table, tinted rear side windows, blue ambient lighting to front door panels / storage / footwells and cupholders, Brumeo fabric dashboard / front and rear door panel finish, a satin chrome front door panel recess trim and leather effect and cloth seat trim.

The GT Line level four model, with an RRSP from €33,225 plus delivery, boasts, as standard over the Allure model, self levelling full LED headlamps, LED fog lamps with cornering function, LED sequential scrolling front indicators, door mirror mounted LED Peugeot Lion approach lights, black diamond roof, panoramic opening sunroof with electric blind and blue ambient lighting, Peugeot Open and Go keyless entry and push button start, Park Assist (parallel & row) with front & rear camera and 360 degree vision (Visiopark 3) and a Smartphone charging plate. Exterior features include Nera black door mirror shells, GT Line emblems in satin copper on the front wings and tailgate, chequered radiator grille with black Peugeot lettering, chrome side window trim, sports front bumper design, twin exhaust effect trim and 18” matt two-tone finish diamond cut alloy wheels. Interior touches include leather effect and cloth seat trim with Aikinite double stitch detail on armrest, gear lever and dashboard, full grain perforated leather steering wheel with satin chrome GT Line emblem, tramonte black roof lining and floor mats with Aikinite contrast stitching.

The top-of-the-range GT 2.0 litre BlueHDi automatic version has an RRSP of from €44,395 plus delivery and will feature, over GT Line versions, a grey oak dashboard, front and rear door panel finish, full grain leather and satin steel chrome gear lever, Mistral full grain perforated leather steering wheel with satin chrome GT emblem, driver seat multi-point massage function, driver seat 2 position memory function, driver seat 8-way electric adjustment (includes electric lumbar adjustment), driver and front passenger seat heating and seat adjustable cushion nose, Nappa Mistral full grain leather seat trim with Aikinite double stitch detail. Advanced Grip Control, optional from level two Active models at RRSP from €325, comes as standard on the GT version. Further enhancements include chrome door mirror shells, GT emblems in satin copper in the front wings and tailgate, wheel arch extensions, 18" matt two-tone finish diamond cut alloy wheels, 3D Navigation, voice recognition (radio, navigation and telephony features).

The new e-KICK Scooter, developed by Micro and Peugeot is the first electrically assisted scooter with the unique Motion Control technology. With 3 adjustable driving modes (Eco, Standard and Sport), maximum speed is 25km/hr with a range of 10 – 15km, dependent on style of driving. It retails from €1,375.