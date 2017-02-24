Great offers on SEAT Alhambra

SEAT Ireland has today announced details of must-have offers across its award-winning 7-seater Alhambra range. From now until March 31st, motorists can avail of unmissable incentives from SEAT’s 23 strong dealer network on both the Alhambra S and SE models.

The SEAT Alhambra makes technology on-the-go a seamless experience thanks to its Full Link Technology offering which comes free of charge until the end of March. A connectivity feature that brings all your smartphone needs safely to the road, parents can take pleasure in components such as the media centre’s Read to Me feature which transmits text messages, as well as easy access to Spotify, podcasts and satellite navigation.

There has never been a better time to purchase a brand new SEAT Alhambra thanks to current finance offers which include 3.9% on the SEAT Alhambra SE and 4.9% on the SEAT Alhambra S. What’s more, further money-saving deals include a 3-year service plan for as little as €299 saving you €400.

Current offers ensure there is something for little and big kids alike to look forward to as SEAT is gifting each family a FREE SEAT kids toy car with every Alhambra purchased until March 31st. This special token is guaranteed to keep the kids entertained making the journey ahead even more enjoyable for all.

A testament to its first-class design, the SEAT Alhambra has received the maximum five-star recognition in the Euro NCAP safety rating. Just some of its safety-focused features include blind spot detection, emergency brake assistance and Drive Profile which allows you to adapt your car to your driving mood.

The SEAT Alhambra along with rest of the 2017 SEAT range is available to test drive and order from SEAT dealerships nationwide. To find a full list of dealers or to book a test drive, visit www.seat.ie.