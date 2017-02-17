Citroën to wow Geneva Motor Show

At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Citroën will offer a unique automotive experience: Two new concept cars that showcase the brand’s unique spirit will make their world debut: C-Aircross Concept: a colourful and assertive concept car that follows in the footsteps of the New C3 and embodies Citroën’s ability to outperform the competition. A concept that previews Citroën’s global offensive into the compact SUV segment.

SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept: a nod to the capsule collection of the “Ë” Lifestyle products launched at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, this modern, high-tech “go anywhere” 4-wheel drive system invites adventure in relaxed style.

C3 WRC that has debuted at the rallies of Monte Carlo and Sweden and which emphasises Citroën’s big WRC comeback.

A demo of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, focusing on lighter mental load and inner calm, through driver assistance systems technologies. Citroën already offers its customers practical, safe and intuitive driving aids that can be used every day, as a first step towards autonomous driving, such as Park Assist, Vision 360, Active Safety Brake, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Function, and Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation. A major evolution on the road to comfort, Citroën is exhibiting one of its Grand C4 Picasso prototypes which have already covered more than 120,000 km in autonomous mode on Europe’s roads.

A modern range that illustrates Citroën’s ability to breathe fresh optimism into the core full-line range, offering vehicles with strong and bold designs that deliver well-being. A strong symbol of this momentum is the New C3, marketed in late 2016, which has already experienced great success with 65,000 orders since its market launch. An identity also embodied by the C4 Cactus, now available with the new-generation EAT6 automatic gearbox for even more comfort, the New C4 Picasso and the SpaceTourer, with up-to-date driver assistance technologies, and the E-MEHARI, an all-electric quirky, trendy convertible.

These models deliver exceptional design and comfort through useful technology.

State-of-the-art services that change the access to mobility and make life easier for customers. These include customer-focused services such as Citroën Advisor, an online review site for Citroën showrooms and products, a first in the automotive industry, and new transport services such as Citroën Rent&Smile, which enables you to rent a Citroën vehicle at your dealership, and Citroën Earn&Drive, which enables customers to earn money by offering their own vehicle for hire.

A colourful and attractive stand, designed to look like a real-life living space with its warm materials, embodying the brand’s “Be Different, Feel Good” promise. The stand will feature La Maison Citroën, which previews the new Citroën showroom concepts, a display space dedicated entirely to the CAircross Concept, an incredible 3D immersion in a WRC special stage, and the Citroën Origins interactive museum that allows everyone to rediscover Citroën’s legendary cars.