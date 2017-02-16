The new SEAT Leon CUPRA

The same thing always happens when SEAT presents a new model to the press. The first question is usually the same; “Will there be a CUPRA version?” Nowadays the CUP RACER acronym has become much more than just a version in the SEAT range; the CUPRAS are much sought after models, the ultimate expression of its sports heritage combined with technology, functionality and reliability.

A CUPRA, in other words, is the best example of the perfect balance between emotion and reason.

The Leon CUPRA has always stood out for its performance and its equipment, without forgetting its design and its excellent price/quality ratio. All of this has now been taken a step further. Although the CUPRA is already a successful model, we have managed to improve even further.



A complete success

As demonstrated by the sales of 9,000 units around the world in 2016, the success of the SEAT Leon CUPRA is undeniable.

In this sports car, you will find power, an amazing driving experience and the most advanced technology. This is how the driving experience of the Leon CUPRA is defined, while users of the rest of the Leon range prefer terms such as safe, reliable, elegant and functional. Now, thanks to the inclusion of the most advanced technology in safety, connectivity and multimedia, the new Leon CUPRA can offer everything without compromising intensity. The Leon CUPRA offers versatility thanks to its availability in two different body types; the 5-door version and the ST (Sports Tourer) version. The 5-door offers the possibility to add a more intense drive to your day to day life, while the ST combines versatility and dynamism to perfection.

SEAT’s most powerful car to date

With its 2.0 TSI engine that puts out 300 horsepower, the new Leon CUPRA is not only top of the range, but it’s now also the most powerful model in the range ever produced by SEAT. The figures related to this achievement in engine power deserve a special mention. Not only is the engine 10 horsepower more powerful (up from 290 to 300) but more importantly is the increase in maximum torque, that has increased from 350 Nm to 380 Nm. This maximum torque is available in an incredibly wide range of revolutions, from 1800 to 5500 rpm. With such a wide range of use, the result is a convincing and powerful response from the engine barely ticking over all the way up to hitting the rev limiter. This is thanks, among other things, to variable valve timing on the camshaft and direct and indirect injection. Both technologies allow optimum performance to be extracted from the engine, achieving exceptional results.

The maximum speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h regardless of which gearbox is chosen, which can be either manual or automatic, both of which are 6-speeds. This performance is achieved of course with a high level of efficiency, as shown by its CO2 emissions; between 156 and 164 g/km of CO2; depending on the model. Average consumption for the 5D version 6.8 l/100 km. Average consumption goes up to 7.2 l/100 km for the CUPRA ST DSG 4Drive.

The SEAT Leon CUPRA will also get four-wheel drive in the ST version together with the double-clutch DSG. Fans will surely remember that back then in 2000, the first generation of the Leon CUPRA had four-wheel drive too. Now with 4Drive traction, the latest in driver assist technology, the Leon CUPRA ST DSG 4Drive will be a true exponent in terms of sports vehicles, safety and versatility.