CRIME: Two burglaries in Dundalk strikingly similar to recent crime trend in Drogheda

Two break-ins in Dundalk this week have been described by Gardaí as similar in style to a trend seen in burglaries in Drogheda.

The incidents unusually have seen the front doors of houses being broken through while owners are out for short periods during the day.

Both incidents occurred on Saturday, 25th of February.

The first incident saw the front door of a house kicked in on Quay Street at approximately 6.45pm, when the occupant of the house left for a period of just 15 minutes. The perpetrator ransacked the bedrooms and €1,472 was taken.

€400 worth of damage was done to the front door of the property.

The second incident was less successful.

Between 7.30 and 8pm a burglar attempted to smash through a front patio door of a house on the Avenue Road. They did not gain entry however. It is not known at this stage if the incidents are related.

The trend that sees the front doors of houses smashed in while occupants are away during the day has been witnessed in Drogheda in recent months.