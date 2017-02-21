PHOTOS: This north Louth Georgian home with stunning views has an eye-watering price tag

This 1830s Georgian house in Drumullagh, Omeath in north Louth is on the market for an eye-watering €1.2m, however that's a substantial drop from what it was originally listed for back in 2011. Then it was hoping to fetch a cool €2m.



The property boasts a schoolhouse and self-contained apartment on three hectares with private sea frontage. All with original windows, doors and other features. The house was modernised in 1986.

The ground floor consists of a hall, study, living room with French doors to garden, breakfast room, kitchen, pantry and dining room. Cloakroom off which is a WC with a wash hand basin.



The first floor has six bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, main bathroom with shower/WC/bidet/bath and separate WC with wash hand basin.

There is graveled parking which can accommodate eight cars to front of house.



The property also has a cobbled courtyard with fuel shed with oil tank; boiler house; drying shed; garage and tool shed and store with WC.

