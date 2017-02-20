VIRAL: Footage of a violent female on female fight in Dundalk Town Centre has gone viral

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

VIRAL: Footage of a violent female on female fight in Dundalk Town Centre has gone viral

The pair fighting beside a parked Garda car.

Video footage of a brutal street fight between two females has gone viral on social media. 
Thousands of people have watched footage of the fight both on Facebook and youtube - which depicts two women rolling around the ground beside a Garda car. 
One of the women being held on the ground by her hair is being struck from above by the other women, with the crowd around them encouraging the assault. 
The Democrat understands the incident took place last week in the Market Square. 