Sand from The Sahara possible in Dundalk

Local social media weather guru Louth Weather is predicting the possibility of Saharan sand being deposited on Dundalk and Louth today.

In a post on its Facebook page, Louth Weather stated that an unusual weather system is to blame for this possible phenomenon.

"A deep upper level cut off low over Iberia has produced all sorts of extreme weather in SW Europe this weekend. Severe thunderstorms, numerous tornadoes and flooding. Thousands spent the night in their cars as snow blocked motorways out of Madrid. And the attached image is not from the Alps, but from the Sahara Desert in Algeria covered in snow yesterday.

"This same weather system has lifted large quantities of sand from The Sahara and is blowing them in our direction. So if you see red sand deposits on your car Tuesday (today) morning /afternoon, you'll now know where they came from."