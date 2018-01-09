Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday January 9th, 2017

The death has occurred of Frederick Carpenter of Castletown Cooley, Riverstown, Dundalk

Suddenly at his residence, Predeceased by his parents Frank and Anna, Frederick will be sadly missed by his brother Noel, sister in-law Bernadette, nephew Noel, nieces Maria and Emma, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

No Flowers or Mass Cards by Family Request

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Geraldine Howley (née Gribben) of Greenacres, Dundalk

Suddenly at Louth Hospital, formerly of Newry Co. Down. Predeceased by her husband Tony, parents Bernard and Kathleen, brother Brian, Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Colm and Conor, daughters Sinead and Fiona, brothers Albert and Hugh, sisters Kathleen, Anne, Patsy and Alexis, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Jake and Mya, mother-in-law Cecila, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Greenacres, from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm, Removal on Thursday morning driving to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Johnston (née Breen) of Santry, Dublin and Greenore, Louth

Peacefully in her 94th year in the loving care of her family and the staff of the New Park Care Centre, The Ward, North County Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Davis. Sadly missed by her brother Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, January 10th, at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Victories, Ballymun Road, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5 or at www.sfh.ie.

May She Rest In Peace