Deaths in Dundalk - Monday January 8th, 2017

The death has occurred of Geraldine Howley (née Gribben) of Greenacres, Dundalk

Suddenly at Louth Co. Hospital.formerly of Newry. Predeceased by her husband Tony, parents Bernard and Kathleen, brother Brian, Very deeply regretted by her loving family sons Colm and Conor, daughters Sinead and Fiona, brothers Albert and Hugh, sisters Kathleen, Anne, Patsy and Alexis, daughters in-law, grandchildren Jake and Mya, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May She Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Johnston (née Breen) Santry, Dublin and Greenore

Peacefully in her 94th year in the loving care of her family and the staff of the New Park Care Centre, The Ward, North County Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Davis. Sadly missed by her brother Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be finalised later. Please re-check late Monday evening, Jan 8th, for further updates. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5 or at www.sfh.ie.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Kathleen Traynor of Parnell Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 7th January 2018. Kathleen, beloved daughter of the late Owen and Annie Traynor and sister of Phylis Kinney and the late Patrick, Eugene, Monica and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother-in-law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.50am to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace